Connecticut’s Milford Crossing Mall Sold

JLL Capital Markets (Chicago) has brokered the sale of the Milford Crossing Mall in Milford, Conn. for $56.9 million, according to a press release.

The 371,537 square-foot shopping center was 98 percent leased at the time of purchase by Seattle-based Bridge33 Capital and Waterfall Asset Management. Tenants include anchor Walmart and national retailers like Petco, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Barnes & Noble and Staples, among others.

“Milford Crossing is located at the 50-yard line of one of the most important retail corridors along the Connecticut shoreline. Our plan is to continue to seek out the best retailers across the nation and put them into our shopping center,” said Jahan Moslehi, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Bridge33 Capital.