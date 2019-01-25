The Container Store Announces Succession Plan

The Container Store (Coppell, Texas) unveiled plans for a succession plan following the forthcoming retirement of the last of its founders, Kip Tindell, as well as that of his wife, Sharon Tindell.

Kip Tindell founded the company in 1978 alongside Garrett Boone and John Mullen, both of whom have already stepped down from the helm. Tindell helped take the company public in 2013, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Sharon Tindell will also retire, stepping down from her roles as President and Chief Merchandising Officer. She has been the company’s key merchant since it was founded.

The succession plan outlines that Chief Executive Officer Melissa Reiff will take over role of chair as well as president in addition to her ceo duties. John Gehre will take over CMO duties at the end of the annual meeting later this year in September.