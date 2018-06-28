The Container Store Debuts New Store Design

The Container Store (Coppell, Texas) is debuting a reimagined store prototype this week in Dallas. The store will integrate a variety of digitally-enhanced services and features, such as organization studios, digital design screens as well as a lounge area.

The company plans to use this first location as a testing grounds before rolling any of these new features out to the rest of its brick-and-mortar fleet.

According to CNBC, the company hopes the new design makes the store feel more approachable. To that end, this store features a more open layout with wider aisles that make the space feel more inviting. It also integrated various elements from its online business into the new store, such as projects and inspirational tips that have proved successful online.