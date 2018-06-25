Container Store Shareholders to Sell Stocks

Last week, insiders at The Container Store (Coppell, Texas) issued a registration statement to begin freely selling shares of the company’s stock.

The statement included Green Equity Investors (Los Angeles), a 56.5 percent stakeholder in the company, as well as three executives, including the retailer’s Chair and Co-Founder Kip Tindell (who owns 3.5 percent of the company), CEO Melissa Reiff (who owns 2.2 percent) and Chief Merchandising Officer Sharon Tindell (who owns 3.8 percent), according to the Dallas Morning News.

The company went public in 2013, about six years after a majority stake was purchased by Green Equity. Upon the initial public offering, its share value spiked to $36.20 per share, an $18 per share increase. Its stocks have taken a hit as a result of poor performance and less-than-expected sales, closing at $8.71 per share Thursday, June 21.