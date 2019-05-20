Coresight: 12,000 Stores Could Close by Year’s End

Coresight Research (New York) released a new study that found that up to 12,000 stores could close by the end of 2019, according to Retail Dive.

So far this year, roughly 6378 stores have closed, which is 500 more stores than all of 2018’s closures, according to the Coresight report and Retail Dive. Many of the closings are attributed to retailers that went bankrupt, such as Charlotte Russe, Shopko, Gymboree and Payless ShoeSource.

Despite the news of store closures, some retailers are still expanding, and 2726 new store openings are planned for this year. Dollar General is planning to open 975 new stores, while Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Aldi, Ross Stores, Five Below and Ulta, are all also opening new locations this year.