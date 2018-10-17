Cos Debuts New Kids Line

H&M (Stockholm) announced that its banner Cos will officially cater to children with the creation of Cos Kids.

Previously, the brand offered clothes for children from one to four years old, but the new line expands the collection from birth through 10 years old and will follow the seasonal men’s and women’s collections.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the kids’ line features the same block colors, luxe materials and graphic prints as the adult collections. They will also feature accessories, books and toys, with the aim of intentionally exposing children to art and design.