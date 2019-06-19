Crate and Barrel Acquires Hudson

Chicago-based Crate and Barrel has acquired Hudson (San Francisco), a boutique home decor, entertaining and gift brand, according to Yahoo Finance.

"We're excited to welcome Hudson Grace and look forward to focusing our digital expertise on creating a wider audience for the brand," said Neela Montgomery, CEO, Crate and Barrel. "Hudson Grace has an entrepreneurial spirit, boutique feel and curated mix of new and vintage product that enhances our current brand portfolio."

Crate and Barrel reportedly plans to grow the Hudson Grace brand via expansion of stores into niche markets and an revamped e-commerce presence.