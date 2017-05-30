Crate and Barrel Ceo Departs

Crate and Barrel (Northbrook, Ill.) announced its CEO Doug Diemoz has left the company.

Its Board Chair, Neela Montgomery, will step in as the new ceo August 1, according to a press release.

“The Crate and Barrel family of brands has seen a strong turnaround in the past two years and I firmly believe the best is yet to come,” Montgomery said in the release. “Our vision of delivering great design for inspired living and providing best in class service to each and every customer remains strong.”