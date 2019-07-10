Crate and Barrel Opens First Restaurant

Crate and Barrel (Northbrook, Ill.) has opened its first full-service restaurant at the home furnishing retailer’s Oak Brook, Ill., location, according to Chain Store Age. “The Table at Crate,” is a collaboration between Cornerstone Restaurant Group, which oversees all of Michael Jordan-brand restaurants, and Crate and Barrel.

“As a longtime destination for all things home, we know that our customers love to entertain,” said Neela Montgomery, CEO, Crate and Barrel. “We share that passion and The Table at Crate creates a more immersive brand experience for our customers.”

The look and feel of the space aligns with Crate and Barrel’s casual chic design ethos, featuring a clean modern look created by VP of product design and development Sebastian Brauer along with the brand’s architecture and brand experience teams.