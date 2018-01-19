Crate & Barrel Closes Chicago Flagship

Crate & Barrel (Northbrook, Ill.) is in the process of closing its flagship store on Chicago’s North Michigan Avenue. The store was originally slated to close January 24, but will now shutter once its last remaining merchandise and fixtures are sold, which is expected to happen today or tomorrow.

The closure marks an end to the retailer’s longstanding presence on the street: For more than four decades, a Crate & Barrel has been located on Michigan Avenue, and it has been at its current location since 1990.

However, according to Crain’s Chicago Business, “Like many big retailers, Crate has rethought its expensive real estate choices on traditional shopping strips that for so long served as shiny badges of honor.”

Consequently, the company made the decision to sell the building, which will soon be remodeled into a Starbucks Reserve Roastery.