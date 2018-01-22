Crate & Barrel to Open CB2 Showroom in Philly

Brand ramps up efforts to appeal to urban-dwelling shoppers
Posted January 22, 2018

Furniture and home goods retailer Crate & Barrel (Northbrook, Ill.) announced it plans to open a new, 12,000-square-foot CB2 store on Philadelphia’s Walnut Street on Feb. 2.

The store, the brand’s 12th in the U.S., and its fifth on the East Coast, will follow a showroom format, reports The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The retailer says the location’s demographics were favorable for the site of the store: “The urban, cultured vibe of the historic Rittenhouse neighborhood is a perfect fit for CB2,” said the retailer’s managing director, Ryan Turf. Former retailers of the same space include Kenneth Cole and Lacoste.

