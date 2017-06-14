Creating the Digital Staff for Tomorrow’s Design Firm: Is Your Team Hiring Ready?

The digital revolution that’s been shaping our recent conversations means the creative studio of today is not a winning profile for tomorrow’s clients' needs. In his session at the 2016 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in Montréal, VMSD Contributing Writer and REX Partner Brian Dyches, discussed the 10 prime studio jobs for the future and why your firm or brand should be preparing now for the shifts.

For more information on IRDC 2017, Sept. 5-8, in New Orleans, please visit irdconline.com.