Crocs Hires New CFO

Crocs (Niwot, Colo.) is closing the last of its manufacturing facilities and its current Chief Financial Officer is resigning.

CFO Carrie Teffner will resign effective April 1, 2019, at which time she will pursue strategic board and advisory work. The company has hired her replacement: Anne Mehlman is joining the company from Zappos (Las Vegas), where she was CFO, according to Denver Business Journal.

The company’s last company-owned manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Italy will be closing as a part of the company’s efforts to simplify the business and improve profitability.