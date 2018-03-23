Cultural Trends Impacting Retail in 2018

According to a recent report from branding agency Clark McDowall (New York), retail will be impacted by a number of cultural trends this year including the role of “hashtag activism” as well as that of “future reality,” which is the idea that time will shift as speed becomes our most valuable asset.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, another consumer behavior shift will involve the different ways people see and identify themselves. For instance, women will “finally finally break through the glass ceiling, transforming #metoo into #medifferent.”

Another trend that will affect brands is that of “seeking normalcy,” whereby consumers will look to established knowledge for guidance on essentials for their modern lives and what this means for various brands and businesses.