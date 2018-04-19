CVS Appoints New Pharmacy President

CVS Health (Woonsocket, R.I.) announced that it has promoted Kevin Hourican to President of CVS Pharmacy. Hourican has been serving as Interim President after Helena Foulkes left the company for Hudson’s Bay (Brampton, Canada).

“We believe that Kevin will bring his extensive consumer and retail skills to our front store business,” said Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer of CVS Health. “I have no doubt he will be able to further transform our stores to become the front door of health care for consumers, patients and caregivers."

Hourican previously was Executive VP of Retail Pharmacy for the company. Before joining CVS in 2012, he worked for Macy’s (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.), according to Retail Leader.