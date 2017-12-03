CVS Health to Acquire Aetna for $69B

CVS Health (Woonsocket, R.I.) is expected to announce its plans to purchase health insurance company Aetna (Hartford, Conn.) for about $69 billion in cash and stock, reports CNBC.

The deal represents the first of its kind to approach the unique challenges facing the health care and retail industries. CVS Health is expected to use the new resources to compete with Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle), which is expected to make a move into the pharmaceutical space because of legal filings it made earlier this year. The acquisition is expected to allow CVS to better scale to bargain for lower prices on prescription drugs it sells.

The terms of the CVS-Aetna deal state that Aetna stockholders will receive $207 per share, $145 in cash and $62 in stock.