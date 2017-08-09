CVS Highlights Beauty Products

CVS (Woonsocket, R.I.) has introduced a new retail format that puts more emphasis on its beauty, health and wellness departments, as a way to attract more shoppers. New brands will be introduced, and it will also highlight more healthy snacks.

The new shopping design will be rolled out to about 70 stores over the course of this year, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

The news comes as the retailer announced its second-quarter earnings, which were better than expected, rising 19 percent overall. Same-store sales dropped 3 percent, however. According to ABC News, company leaders are calling 2017 a rebuilding year.