CVS Labels Doctored Beauty Images

CVS Health Corp. (Woonsocket, R.I.) has rolled out an initiative in its U.S. pharmacies in which 70 percent of all in-store beauty imagery is now flagged to alert shoppers when a photograph has been altered. The goal is to increase transparency surrounding unrealistic beauty standards.

CVS is the first major U.S. drugstore retailer to initiate such a policy. Photos containing doctored images of beauty models are labeled “digitally altered,” and those that have not been edited will be labeled “beauty unaltered,” according to Reuters. The initiative has already been applied to all e-commerce and social media marketing materials, the company said.

By 2020, the brand promises that all images within its stores will be marked.