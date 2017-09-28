CVS Opens Times Square Flagship

CVS Pharmacy (Woonsocket, R.I.) has opened a two-story flagship store in New York’s Times Square. The store features the company’s new store design with enhanced customer experiences, such as “Discovery Zones” that direct shoppers to products according to themes like "healthy eating," "on the go" or "sleep and mood."

The store also features expanded health and beauty products, including a K-Beauty pop-up shop-in-shop that will feature nearly 500 Korean beauty products. According to Drug Store News, the retailer is moving from an orientation of “sick-care to self-care” in its over-the-counter aisles, resulting in more vitamins, supplements and nutrition products including paleo, raw and vegan snacks. About half the store’s food options will offer healthier food choices.