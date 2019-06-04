CVS Plans to Extend Healthcare Concept

CVS Health (Woonsocket, R.I.) is reportedly planning to extend its HealthHUB concept to at least 1500 locations by the end of 2021, according to USA Today. The concept was launched in Houston earlier this year.

The concept will reduce space for “slow-selling items,” while more than 20 percent of the floor space will be specifically geared toward healthcare products and services. There will be space dedicated to yoga classes as well as more room for CVS Minute nurse practitioners, USA Today reports.

The concept is expected to be rolled out first in Atlanta, New Jersey, Tampa and Philadelphia, along with Houston, where the first HealthHUB launched already.