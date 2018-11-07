CVS Plans New Concept Stores

CVS Health (Woonsocket, R.I.) reportedly plans to open new concept stores early next year, following its $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna (Hartford, Conn.), a deal it expects to close by Thanksgiving.

These concept stores will pilot a variety of new services and programs that will be facilitated by the acquisition, including expanding services available at the stores’ MinuteClinics and offering expanded care and management for chronic conditions like diabetes, asthma and kidney disease.

These pilot programs will help the company learn which ones are most effective and determine how they can be scaled throughout the company’s stores and in-store clinics, according to CNBC.