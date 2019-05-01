CVS Reports Rising Profits

Its acquisition of Aetna is partly responsible
Posted May 1, 2019

CVS Health (Woonsocket, R.I.) reported Wednesday that its first quarter revenues increased by 34.8 percent to $61.6 billion, from $45.7 billion, in the year-ago quarter, reports Retail Dive.

The drugstore portion of the business saw revenues rise by 3.3 percent to $21.1 billion from $20.4 billion.

The company is planning to close 46 underperforming retail pharmacy stores, Retail Dive reports, based on store comp sales rising 0.4 percent, versus the 1.6 percent increase in the year-ago quarter.

