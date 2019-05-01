CVS Reports Rising Profits

CVS Health (Woonsocket, R.I.) reported Wednesday that its first quarter revenues increased by 34.8 percent to $61.6 billion, from $45.7 billion, in the year-ago quarter, reports Retail Dive.

The drugstore portion of the business saw revenues rise by 3.3 percent to $21.1 billion from $20.4 billion.

The company is planning to close 46 underperforming retail pharmacy stores, Retail Dive reports, based on store comp sales rising 0.4 percent, versus the 1.6 percent increase in the year-ago quarter.