Cyber Monday Predicted as Largest US Shopping Day

Today marks the annual shopping holiday Cyber Monday, and this year Adobe Analytics predicts it will come out on top as the largest shopping day on record in the United States, with a forecast of $7.8 billion in sales.

Deep discounts are expected to draw 75 million shoppers, putting retailers’ online infrastructures to the ultimate test. Sites from retailers including Walmart, J.Crew, Lululemon and Lowe’s crashed on Black Friday due to the surge in web traffic and online orders.

Toys, apparel and electronics are offering the steepest discounts, according to Reuters, with Gap and Nordstrom offering the same 50- to 60-percent-off sales they did on Black Friday. Target is offering 30 percent off some toys, and Kohl’s is discounting Lego sets by 30 to 40 percent, as both retailers seek to win over market share in the category amid the closure of Toys ‘R’ Us stores.