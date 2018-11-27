Cyber Monday Sales Break Record

Consumers spent $7.9 billion online for the shopping holiday
Posted November 27, 2018

Shoppers spent more yesterday on Cyber Monday than they ever have before, with retailers reaping about $7.9 billion in sales. The gains represented a 19.3 percent increase over last year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Actual results were higher than predicted, by about $100 million. Mobile transactions alone represented approximately $2.2 billion in sales, up 55.6 percent from last year, meaning more than half of consumers shopped from their smartphones. Click and collect orders also saw a sharp increase this year, with a 65 percent increase.

According to Amazon, it had record-breaking sales during the holiday weekend, selling more than 18 million toys and more than 13 million fashion items, according to CNBC.

