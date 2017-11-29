Cyber Monday Sales Hit Record

Sales on Cyber Monday (Nov. 27, 2017) reached a record amount of $6.59 billion, making it the largest online shopping day in U.S. history.

The data comes from Adobe Insights (San Jose, Calif.), which noted that this year’s sales for the day were up 16.8 percent from last year. It also found that mobile sales for the day reached $2 billion for the first time, causing the researchers to dub smartphones the “de facto device.”

"This year, mobile shopping was dominant both in the morning and afternoon, and desktop only staged a comeback in the evening when people were home," said Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe's Digital Insights division.

According to CNBC, Adobe measures 80 percent of online transactions from 100 major U.S. retailers.