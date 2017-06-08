Cynthia Rowley Rolls Out Pop-Ups

Cynthia Rowley (New York) has opened a pop-up store in Culver City, Calif., that will run through September. The retailer has plans to open about 10 more pop-ups over the next year as it explores whether different cities can support having a bricks-and-mortar location there.

The 3000-square-foot pop-up carries apparel, surfwear, swim, fitness gear and accessories, as well as a Martone Cycling Co. (New York) shop-in-shop.

“Opening up this pop-up is the first step in understanding what that flexible model looks like,” Chief Marketing Officer Michael Engert told Women’s Wear Daily. Some of that flexibility includes keeping its stock lean so that it can accommodate customer’s interests quickly. “Once we better understand what the customer wants, we could easily produce exclusives.”

The company’s next pop-up is slated for San Francisco. It is also considering opening pop-ups in Nashville, Dallas and Houston.