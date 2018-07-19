David Jones to Launch Disney Themed Floor

David Jones (Melbourne, Australia) has reached an agreement with Disney Australia and New Zealand (Richmond, Australia) to create a Disney-themed kids floor inside the department store chain’s Sydney flagship.

The redesigned area will feature five different Disney "mini-worlds," including 100 Acre Wood, a Marvel-inspired New York, Disney princess fairy tales, Star Wars and a High Street area. It is expected to open to the public in late November, in time for the holiday shopping season.

David Jones’ Chief Executive Officer David Thomas said that the collaboration will result in “sensory magic.” According to Inside Retail Australia, he said, “Creating a very intimate and fun environment is critical to bringing people into the physical space, and creating something that other competitors, and online, can’t create.”