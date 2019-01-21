David’s Bridal Emerges from Bankruptcy

David’s Bridal (Conshohocken, Pa.) announced late last week that it had emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, saying it was poised for long-term growth.

The retailer said Friday that it had successfully completed its financial restructuring without having to close any of its 300 stores, reports the Houston Chronicle. During its restructuring, its CEO Scott Key said the retailer never failed to deliver on its promises to customers. “Dresses arrived on time, stores remained opened, and as a company we continued to delivery service worthy of five stars,” said Key.

While the brand has struggled to reach millennials in recent years, it plans to offer more affordable dresses in a wider assortment of sizes – plus in-store events with wedding experts – to lure those shoppers both in store and online.