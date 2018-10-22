David’s Bridal May File for Bankruptcy

Upon missing a key debt payment, industry analysts are predicting that David’s Bridal (Conshohocken, Pa.) may soon file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The nation’s leading bridal retailer has been losing its footing amid the industry’s shift toward e-commerce, and could soon face store closures, a near certainty after missing such a debt payment, according to USA Today. David’s Bridal said in response to the reports, however, that it had voluntarily skipped the payment as it negotiates restructuring its deal with creditors.

S&P Global Ratings analyst Mathew Christy, who tracks the retailer, said there is a “very high likelihood” it will file for bankruptcy or a consensual debt restructuring.