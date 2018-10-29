Day of the Dead Gains Popularity in American Retail

As demographics diversify in the United States, interest in Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead – the Mexican holiday (Oct. 31 through Nov. 2) celebrating the lives of deceased loved ones – is gaining mainstream popularity in America.

The increased interest in the holiday has not been lost on retailers: Many have made it easier to celebrate the holiday, carrying themed apparel, home decor and accessories with imagery symbolic of the holiday, such as sugar skulls and yellow and orange marigold flowers. This year Target featured a Day of the Dead collection in all its stores and online; Swarovski, Treat Street and Pyrex have also released Day of the Dead-themed merchandise, according to USA Today.

The U.S. Hispanic population includes 57 million people, or nearly 18 percent of the country’s population, according to Nielsen, with a spending power of $1.4 trillion in 2016.