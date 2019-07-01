Deadline for Bids for Sonia Rykiel Extended to July 18

Sonia Rykiel (Paris) is still looking for bids; a Paris court has extended the deadline to July 18 and set a hearing date for July 25, reports WWD.

The brand has been in receivership since April 2019 and had a closed-door hearing earlier today, Monday, July 1, with company administrators, bidders and executives of the label, as well as the company’s work council, WWD reports.

The ideal strategy, WWD reports, would be aimed at allowing the label to remain operational and keeping some of the company’s 130 current employees.

The brand has closed locations in London, Brussels, New York and Luxembourg, and currently operates 10 freestanding boutiques, including its sprawling flagship on Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris, according to WWD.