Deadline Extended: Top Women in Retail Design

The deadline for VMSD magazine's latest awards program, Top Women in Retail Design, has been extended to Tuesday, Sept. 12. This program will showcase six leading women in retail design, who will appear in the November 2017 issue. Nominate a friend, colleague or someone you admire by visiting vmsd.com/women-design.

Candidates should:

Demonstrate an exemplary commitment to innovation, excellence, creativity and lifelong learning

Be involved in a mentorship role to "pay it forward," specifically in the area of women in design

Have a portfolio of notable accomplishments in the fields of retail design or visual merchandising

Please note : Entrants or nominees must be employed by a retailer to be considered. Those employed by design firms, manufacturers, distributors or suppliers are NOT eligible to be nominated and/or enter the competition, however, people from those organizations are welcome to nominate retailers for consideration.

Visit vmsd.com/women-design for more information.

For additional questions or assistance, contact VMSD's Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Acevedo at jennifer.acevedo@stmediagroup.com.