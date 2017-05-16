Dean & DeLuca Taps New President

Fine food retailer Dean & DeLuca (Wichita, Kan.) has hired the former president of Ralph Lauren (New York), Laura Lendrum, as its new president of markets and global retail.

“Dean & DeLuca focuses on delivering a luxury lifestyle experience,” Sorapoj Techakraisri, ceo of Pace Development Corporation, the parent company of the Dean & Deluca, said in a press release. “Laura Lendrum comes to us with a wealth of knowledge in luxury retail and will lead Dean & DeLuca in creating the ultimate luxury shopping experience both online and in our stores in the U.S. and across the world.”

Lendrum’s background also includes positions with Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent.