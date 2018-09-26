Debenhams Debuts In-Store Gin Bar

Debenhams (London) will open its newest flagship store tomorrow, Sept. 27, 2018. Located outside of London, the store will feature, among other things, a dedicated gin and tonic bar as a part of its efforts to “make shopping fun again,” according Chief Executive Officer Sergio Bucher.

The store design and services have been overhauled in an attempt to transform the retailer into “the department store of the future,” according to The Sun. The move comes as high street has struggled and the company has already cut hundreds of jobs this year.

Other amenities the new store will offer include a blow dry bar, facials, beauty makeovers and changing rooms where shoppers can customize different mood lighting options. While adding new experiences, the new store has also reduced inventory by about 25 percent in a move to improve customer service.