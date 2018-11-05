Deloitte Releases Holiday Shopper Survey Results

New York-based Deloitte has released the results of its annual holiday shopper survey, revealing that once again fast and free shipping were shoppers’ top preferences, with free slightly trumping fast for the second consecutive year.

A majority of shoppers – 61 percent – said they would buy items that qualify for free shipping this season, and 77 percent said they were willing to wait three to seven days for their merchandise.

Though the percentage of shoppers who favor fast and free shipping has remained the same since last year, the perception of “fast” shopping has evolved, said Rod Sides, Vice Chairman and Deloitte LLP U.S. Retail and Distribution Leader. "The expectation for delivery has become two days or less. Fast and free used to be considered incentives, and now they're just table stakes."

The survey also found that shoppers were willing to part with their personal data in favor of discounts. More than half were comfortable sharing basic demographic information with retailers, such as their gender and first and last name.