Department Stores See Black Friday Boost

Multiple department store retailers are reporting Black Friday sales successes following the annual kick-off to the U.S. holiday shopping season.

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.), JCPenney (Plano, Texas) and Macy’s (Cincinnati) were among the three reporting record traffic, both to brick-and-mortar and online storefronts, according to CNBC. The initial reports are in line with the National Retail Federation’s (Washington, D.C.) forecast for a 4 percent increase in Black Friday sales – predicted to meet 2011’s record performance.

Kohl’s, in particular, reportedly fulfilled about 40 percent more orders on Black Friday that were placed online and picked up in store as compared to last year.

NRF will be reporting the full results of the shopping weekend’s sales Tuesday, Nov. 28.