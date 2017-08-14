Department Stores Struggle with Same-Store Sales

Many department stores continue to struggle with sales, reports the Associated Press. Last week, Macy’s (Cincinnati), Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.), Dillard’s (Little Rock, Ark.) and JCPenney (Plano, Texas) all reported their latest quarterly earnings, which showed declines.

Macy’s experienced its 10th quarter of declining same-store sales, with a drop of 2.8 percent. Same-store sales at Dillard’s fell by 1 percent, and Kohl’s saw same-store sales fall 0.4 percent. According to CNN Money, JCPenney’s same-store sales dropped by 1 percent, which caused its stock to drop 15 percent.

Nordstrom (Seattle) was the only department store that saw a sales increase by 1.4 percent.