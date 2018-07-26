Descendant of Thieves Plans New York Flagship

Descendant of Thieves (New York) will be openings its first brick-and-mortar store later this year. Its debut storefront will be located on New York’s Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village.

Slated to open in November, the store will feature 600 square feet of retail space as well as 1000 square feet for its showroom and office. The historic building the brand plans to take over has only housed two businesses in its 100-year history. As such, the company plans to retain as much of its historic nature as possible, including recreating its original floors and ceiling, as well as filling it with vintage and vintage-inspired furnishings and fixtures.

The store will also showcase a variety of special programs, including art exhibits and community events, reports Women’s Wear Daily.