Design Detail: Douglas, Frankfurt, Germany

Concept: Under the hashtag campaign #forwardbeauty and relaunched on Frankfurt’s Zeil shopping thoroughfare, Douglas’ new flagship design offers a refreshed range of products and services, including a hair salon.

1 CHECKING IN

Douglas’ new hair salon is found on its third floor – an entire section of the department store is focused on services. “In addition to the hair salon, there’s also a spa area … for facial treatments, manicure tables and a beauty academy,” says Sabrina Kron, International Store Experience, Douglas (Düsseldorf, Germany).

2 HEAD TURNER

Signage and graphics help set the mood. Here, floor-to-ceiling lightboxes bring black-and-white campaign shots by German photographer Peter Lindbergh to life, according to Kron. “We purposely did not use any [digital] screens in that area as customers should be able to relax while getting their treatment,” she says.

3 LIGHTHEADED

Only two types of lighting were used, including the modern cable chandelier toward the center. Golden pendants are used elsewhere, namely above the styling chairs. “Using two different light fixtures creates an exciting twist between modern and traditional, which is in line with the overall store concept,” says Kron.

4 HAVE A SEAT

In the intimate space, customers seeking to get their manes styled, cut or colored are seated in one of six bespoke chairs placed at each styling station. The salon is full-service, offering as many options as a traditional, standalone salon.

5 DIZZYING DIMENSIONS

Black-and-white tile marble sourced from Italy was used to demarcate the salon space. The surrounding zones feature tiled polymer flooring, while this abstract marvel draws eyes in.

PROJECT SUPPLIERS

Retailer

Douglas, Frankfurt, Germany

Douglas GmbH, Düsseldorf, Germany

Design and Architecture

Sheridan&Co., Leicestershire, U.K.

Douglas, Frankfurt, Germany

Ceilings, Fixtures, Flooring, Furniture, Lighting

Schweitzer Project AG, Naturno, Italy

Photography: Courtesy of Studio 95