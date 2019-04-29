Design Detail: Douglas, Frankfurt, Germany

Concept: Under the hashtag campaign #forwardbeauty and relaunched on Frankfurt’s Zeil shopping thoroughfare, Douglas’ new flagship design offers a refreshed range of products and services, including a hair salon.
1 CHECKING IN
Douglas’ new hair salon is found on its third floor – an entire section of the department store is focused on services. “In addition to the hair salon, there’s also a spa area … for facial treatments, manicure tables and a beauty academy,” says Sabrina Kron, International Store Experience, Douglas (Düsseldorf, Germany).
2 HEAD TURNER
Signage and graphics help set the mood. Here, floor-to-ceiling lightboxes bring black-and-white campaign shots by German photographer Peter Lindbergh to life, according to Kron. “We purposely did not use any [digital] screens in that area as customers should be able to relax while getting their treatment,” she says.
3 LIGHTHEADED
Only two types of lighting were used, including the modern cable chandelier toward the center. Golden pendants are used elsewhere, namely above the styling chairs. “Using two different light fixtures creates an exciting twist between modern and traditional, which is in line with the overall store concept,” says Kron.
4 HAVE A SEAT
In the intimate space, customers seeking to get their manes styled, cut or colored are seated in one of six bespoke chairs placed at each styling station. The salon is full-service, offering as many options as a traditional, standalone salon.
5 DIZZYING DIMENSIONS
Black-and-white tile marble sourced from Italy was used to demarcate the salon space. The surrounding zones feature tiled polymer flooring, while this abstract marvel draws eyes in.
PROJECT SUPPLIERS
Retailer
Douglas, Frankfurt, Germany
Douglas GmbH, Düsseldorf, Germany
Design and Architecture
Sheridan&Co., Leicestershire, U.K.
Douglas, Frankfurt, Germany
Ceilings, Fixtures, Flooring, Furniture, Lighting
Schweitzer Project AG, Naturno, Italy
Photography: Courtesy of Studio 95