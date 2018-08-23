Design Detail: Joseph, Miami

Concept: Inspired by the city’s unique architecture while staying true to the brand’s overall mission, this Joseph flagship in Miami is both dramatic and delicate.

1 COLOR CONSISTENCY

The monochromatic look of the store – the black fixtures, concrete floor and white walls – is something you will find in all Joseph locations, maintaining a consistent brand message without compromising on the unique qualities of each location.

2 MORE TO SEE

Inspired by an art gallery, an installation of aligned plinths in brass and Corian support the concept. “The plinths are designed to ... act as a teaser for the store concept, but without dominating the visual sightlines of the rest of the space,” says Simon Mitchell, Co-Founder of Sybarite (London) and Lead Architect of this Miami location.

3 KEEP THE EYE MOVING

“We have created a concept for Joseph which is based on a play on opposites,” says Mitchell. “This signature style is evident in the black line that draws the eye around the store, like a brush stroke taking the customer on a curated journey throughout the space.”

4 ART MEETS ARCHITECTURE

Sybarite installed the store’s central, spiral staircase, inspired by Miami’s architecture from the ’40s and ’50s. “[The] corkscrew staircase is a sculptural feature, like a piece of art that juxtaposes the existing industrial steelwork framing the store and the polished concrete floors,” says Mitchell.

5 MARBLE MUSINGS

Each Joseph locale has a cashwrap made of a different marble, according to Mitchell. “The green was a nod to some of the colors of the ’50s architecture of Miami, and we found this beautiful Italian green marble stone (Onice Smeraldo) which is super glamorous against the concrete floor.”