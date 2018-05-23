Design Detail: Solestice

Concept: Heavily inspired by the likes of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” this shoe store in East Harlem has elevated its previous incarnation with an out-of-this-world makeover.
1 OPEN SPACE
Solestice’s redesign had to align with its brand philosophy and speak to its clientele – a community of urban twentysomethings and sneaker collectors. Modeled after a spaceship, the reimagined store welcomes shoppers with its openness and glow. “The goal was to lift the image of brand and space, to give it a downtown feel,” says Christian Lahoude, Founder and Creative Director of New York-based Christian Lahoude Studio.
2 UNDER THE ARCH
A golden arch marks the store’s focal point, flanked by shelving and a gold-framed mirror. To continue the clean line, the arch features a hanging rack for graphic tees. “Very Instagrammable,” says Lahoude. Throughout the space, the tunnel effect is reinforced by a series of white floating arches with integrated LEDs.
3 TO INFINITY AND BEYOND
Above the cashwrap, a distorted mirror draws the eye. Perfectly placed to create drama and unique reflections, the mirror amplifies the natural light in this relatively compact store. “It gives depth to the space and produces [an] infinity effect,” explains Lahoude.
4 HANGING OUT
The vision for the space is to designate it as a “return-to hangout” spot. Plant life brings a natural element for a warmer welcome, while freestanding product displays allow potential for a flexible layout. A weekend DJ seals the deal.
5 CONTEMPORARY COLORS
An all-white backdrop is flecked with gold accents in benches and product displays, as well as a touch of greenery. “We had to make a big impact with a low budget,” Lahoude says. This color scheme delivers a high-end aesthetic – one that encouraged key client Nike to upgrade the store’s account.
PROJECT SUPPLIERS
Retailer
Solestice, New York
Design
Christian Lahoude Studio, New York
Millwork, Fixtures, Lighting, Cashwrap
Artisan Fabricators, New York
Flooring, Wallcoverings, Lighting
DS Group Construction, New York
Architect of Record
John Senisi, Schenectady, N.Y.
General Contractor
DS Group Construction, New York