Design Diary: Bringing Kenneth Cole’s Brand and Message to Life

In order to meet consumers’ ever-changing wants and needs, retailers must continue to evolve. How are their expectations and relationships with brands impacting store design? Kenneth Cole’s Stephen Policano and Dash Design’s Peter Burgoyne tell the story behind the retail design process in the first person via personal blog, detailing Kenneth Cole’s plans to build a series of stores in 2016 during their session at the 2016 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in Montréal. The pair shared real pain points and solutions and outlined challenges faced along the way, including the blurring of lines between the sales floor and the stockroom, the idea of the sales floor as a warehouse and the convergence of self-service and full service.

