Designer Dozen Nominations End Jan. 19

Designer Dozen, VMSD’s annual awards program recognizing up-and-coming retail design and visual merchandising talent, will be accepting nominations for this year’s winners until this Friday, Jan. 19.

Twelve store designers and/or visual merchandisers under the age of 35 from both retailers and design agencies will be awarded based on the nominations of their supervisors and peers. Candidates should possess get-it-done attitudes, fresh ideas and a demonstrable positive influence on their peers or supervisees.

Winners will appear in the April 2018 issue of VMSD. They will also receive a commemorative award and be recognized at a reception held in their honor during VMSD's International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) this October in Seattle. To nominate a colleague for consideration, VMSD editors encourage you to submit at vmsd.com/designer-dozen.