Destination Maternity Ceo Steps Down

Destination Maternity (Mooretown, Pa.) announced its CEO Anthony M. Romano has stepped down.

“Despite the investment of significant time, effort, and resources into the proposed merger with Orchestra Prémaman, it was ultimately not completed,” Romano said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Consequently, my fellow board members and I have reached a mutual decision that now would be a good time to make a change to allow for a fresh look at Destination Maternity.”

Allen Weinstein, an independent director of the company, will become the company's interim ceo.