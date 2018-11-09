Destination Maternity Plans to Close Up to 280 Stores

Moorestown, N.J.-based Destination Maternity announced that it expects to close as many as 280 unprofitable stores over the next four years.

As a part of that long-term plan, the company will begin closing 117 stores over the next several months. After that, it plans to shutter another 42 to 67 stores during its 2019 fiscal year, which begins July 1. It has not yet detailed which locations are slated for closure.

According to New Jersey Advance Media, the moves are in an attempt to right-size its fleet and prune those markets that are oversaturated.