Destination Maternity Taps New Interim Ceo

Destination Maternity (Moorestown, N.J.) named a new interim chief executive officer, effective immediately. Melissa Payner-Gregor succeeds Allen Weinstein who had served in the role since September but is now retiring, also effective immediately.

Weinstein had served on the company’s board for the past seven years, and Payner-Gregor has served as a director of the Destination Maternity Board since August 2009. She is currently working as a consultant for several retail/e-commerce companies, according to a press release.

While the company continues to search for a permanent ceo, it has also created an “Office of the CEO,” which will include several officers who report to Payner-Gregor.