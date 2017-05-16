Developer Buys Harrys of London

Billionaire commercial real estate developer Charles S. Cohen has purchased footwear and accessories retailer Harrys of London (London) for an undisclosed amount. Cohen also has a majority stake in Savile Row tailor Richard James.

“Harrys of London has been a brand I have supported and respected for a long time, bringing a unique mix of luxury, contemporary craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology and design,” Cohen told Women’s Wear Daily. “We see huge potential for expansion across the U.S., London, Asia and the Middle East, and I am eager to help the team grow Harrys on a global scale.”

Founded in 2001, Harrys of London has a location in London’s Burlington Arcade as well as standalone stores in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The brand is also sold at Barneys New York, Harrods, Holt Renfrew, Lane Crawford and Mr Porter.