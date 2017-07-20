Dick’s Closing Chelsea Collective

Dick’s Sporting Goods (Findlay, Pa.) announced some business changes it is making to stay competitive, including closing its prototype store for women’s fitness fashion, Chelsea Collective. The brand was launched in 2015 with two stores in Pennsylvania. Both stores will close August 6, and shoppers are being redirected to parent-company stores, reports Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

According to Market Watch, the company issued a statement, saying, “We opened Chelsea Collective stores as a lab to more thoroughly understand the women's specialty athletic business. As the leases at both locations are expiring soon, we have concluded the very successful experiment.”

The company also announced that it is launching a price-matching program. The company will match prices from retailers such as Macy’s (Cincinnati, Ohio), Amazon (Seattle) and Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wis.) on the exact same product (including the same color). Discounted merchandise does not qualify for the program.