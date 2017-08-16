Dick’s to Push Promotions

Dick’s Sporting Goods (Coraopolis, Pa.) announced that it plans to become “more promotional and increase our marketing efforts” as a way to boost business.

The announcement follows news that its same-store sales for the second quarter increased by 0.1 percent; the company had expected them to be up 2 to 3 percent.

The retailer revised its fiscal projections for the rest of the year, anticipating that any growth would be flat or in the low single digits.

Still, the company has plans to open 43 new Dick’s locations and eight Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream locations this year, reports USA Today.