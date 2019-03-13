Dick’s Scales Back Hunting Department

Dick’s Sporting Goods (Corapolis, Pa.) will be pulling guns from about 120 stores. These stores have been identified as locations where the hunting category is underperforming.

In its place, the company plans to expand other categories, such as apparel, athletic footwear, fitness and private labels, which are proving to be stronger categories.

Other stores will maintain its hunt category, which it says will be guided by industry trends.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the company is also eliminating its electronics business completely.